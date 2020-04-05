Roughly a year ago, on April 9, 2019, an Instagram account called NCSU Haikus, @ncsu_haikus, was created by Mary Tuman, currently a third year in Art and Design. Inspired partly by a haiku-writing assignment in her Non-Western Literature class and partly by the NCSU Memes, @ncsu_memes, Instagram account, Tuman started posting haikus of her own. The next day, she posted a haiku submitted by a follower of the account, and from there it exploded with popularity. Currently sitting with over 2,200 followers and over 600 posts, the account has gained quite a following in the year it has been in existence.
“I didn’t really think much of it for the longest time because it was just a poetry account in my head,” Tuman said. “I always thought it was a pretty small thing, something I just did as a hobby.”
One of the interesting aspects of this account is that it is not just a place to read silly haikus — it also provides a place for people to vent about their issues anonymously or offer help to other haiku submitters.
“I have gotten a lot of haikus of people being lonely or they need help and a lot of people reach out in the comments offering to be their friend, which is really great,” Tuman said. “I hope someone through that has gotten some friendships or joined clubs they wouldn’t have been in.”
In fact, Tuman herself ended up taking a bagpiping class this semester because someone submitted a haiku about how if the class did not have enough people to sign up it would be canceled.
Caitlin Carroll, a first-year in Exploratory Studies and longtime fan of the account, appreciates the personal aspect of the account.
“At first it was a place to put memes, like ‘Oh haha Jason's deli is slow,’ but it became a place to find friends or roommates or to complain,” Carroll said. “[It is] a really cool way for people to come together and to gather and say your thoughts. You could just read the haikus or you could reach out to a person if you wanted to.”
There has been some backlash from readers against some of the haikus posted on the account.
“I had some people confront me about posting haikus that were challenging for people with mental disabilities,” Tuman said. “I have diagnosed anxiety and depression so I can completely understand that. There is a fine line in there between posting things that some people could find triggering or unhealthy for them to be reading, and allowing people to express themselves and vent when they need to ... A lot of people confronted me on how I was handling things, and I tried to improve and take people’s advice as they talked about it.”
Unfortunately in mid-January of 2020, Tuman decided to delete the haiku account and posted about it.
“I was going to delete it because I got really busy and I don’t have a lot of time it takes to effectively run the account, and I didn’t want to leave it in the hands of people that I couldn't trust,” Tuman said. “There’s a lot of delicate things you have to take into consideration when you interact with people on a daily basis, and it takes a lot of energy and care to run something like that. I guess over time I had grown to care about it so I didn’t just want to give it to anyone.”
Luckily, a staff member of Windhover, NC State’s literary magazine, reached out to Tuman and offered to take over the account. Windhover had collaborated with the account before in a contest to have user-submitted haikus appear in the magazine this year, so Tuman felt better about passing the account into their hands, much to the delight of fans of the account.
“When I tried to delete it, I was spammed with messages like ‘Why are you doing this?’ and ‘We really want this and we want you to keep it around,’” Tuman said. “I guess that’s when I first realized how much it meant to people. I hope people have been connected through it … I’m still not sure the impact I’ve had on campus, I hope [it’s] a good one. It’s nice to think that one of my weird ideas has taken off like this, that I have some kind of legacy here.”