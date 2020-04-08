TikTok has become a large social media platform, with many people trying to become famous. Jared Smith, a fourth-year studying business administration, has succeeded. Better known as @jsmittyy, Smith has over 1.3 million followers and 48.4 million likes on the app. He is known for his transition videos in which he creates cool cuts between scenes, usually using hoodies and T-shirts. Smith sat down with Technician to discuss his fame, plans and advice to other aspiring TikTok stars.
How long have you been on TikTok, and were you on it when it was still called Musical.ly?
I had Musical.ly for like a week or two before TikTok was even started, but I really didn’t like it, so I deleted it. I got TikTok about when I posted [my first video] because my friend got the app and got a ton of likes, and I was like, “Woah! That’s pretty cool. I want to do that.” I downloaded it and posted [my first video].
Where do you think your fame comes from?
I think people like the transitions or funny sides of things and wholesomeness. People love to see people having fun and smiling, whether it’s transitions or just a goofy video. People love that. I think that helps a lot with the attraction of gaining more likes or followers, because people want to see you be happy and whatnot.
Can you talk about “Transitionmas?
I started Transitionmas on Dec. 12ish. I basically did transition videos every single day until Christmas. I thought that was just a good marketing tactic. People love coming back and watching the next video of things … I started gaining a lot more loyalty through that, and that’s where I really took off on the app. I had around half a million follows during that, and now I’ve over doubled that since December.
What is one of your favorite videos that you have done?
I really like doing videos with my friends, but I wouldn’t say that’s one of my favorites. That’s like my favorite to do, like hanging out with them and making a video. I think my favorite one was probably the one that went the most viral, because I was really happy with the way it turned out. When I was editing it and posting it, I was like, “This is really good. I love this.” I think that was my favorite one.
How do you feel NC State has contributed to your success?
In my transition videos, I like to include an NC State shirt because I just like repping the Wolfpack. I love it. I also like to reach out to fans that are from NC State.
Do you think the culture of NC State has inspired you to come out of your shell?
Yeah, definitely. In high school, I don’t think I was as outgoing and willing to post myself on the Internet as much. I think being at NC State and having almost four years here has really helped me come out of my shell and make new friends and come out of my comfort zone in general. College is amazing.
Can you talk about what you like to do outside of TikTok?
I do love my family. I love spending time with them, which I think is very cliche, but I do. I love spending time with my family. I think I post most of my pictures on Instagram with my twin brother just because we hang out all of the time. I also did run a half marathon in November. I trained for that for three months. I also ran the Krispy Kreme Challenge, which was really hard, but I completed it.
Do you make money off TikTok?
A lot of companies have reached out to me, but I don’t typically respond because I’m not looking to sponsor anyone. It might be rude. I just want to put out content that I like and not sponsor anyone. You can make money through doing live streams. It’s kind of like Twitch. I’ve made a little bit of money through that, but not through sponsors. I’ve got a few free shirts though.
What would be your advice to someone who wants to get TikTok famous?
There’s a couple things. Definitely start posting. Don’t think about it and just post. I know a lot of people think, “What if I do this? What if people don’t like it?” Just post it. Worst comes, nobody sees it. Best comes, everyone sees it. Also, be yourself. No one likes people who are fake. Everyone can see right through it, especially on the internet. People will roast you in the comments. Also, you want to be happy. People don’t like negativity.
