Jared Smith, a fourth-year business student, poses for a portrait with his Tik Tok mug and blanket in Witherspoon on Monday, Feb. 11, 2020. Jared Smith, or jsmittyy, has reached over 1 million followers on Tik Tok. Tik Tok is a social platform where people can share videos that they have created. Jared Smith is considered "Tik Tok famous" for his number of followers and his popularity on the app.