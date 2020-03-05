Christina Munsey is a local Raleigh singer-songwriter creating music that combines the sounds of Halsey, Billie Eilish and Lennon Stella. Eighteen-year-old Munsey recently released a single titled “crystal skies” on Feb. 7, which is the lead single off of her upcoming EP “for me, or for you” to be released on Friday, March 6. Munsey discussed her sound, inspiration and future with Technician.
How would you describe your sound?
I think my sound is electronic pop with hints of R&B. It’s very vibey and atmospheric.
Who do you use as inspiration?
I definitely think I draw a lot from Halsey and Billie Eilish. I think they have very unique and distinct sounds that I really look up to a lot.
How would you describe your process?
My songwriting process is always different. Sometimes I’ll just be in my car, and I’ll hear rain falling on my roof, and I’ll hear a melody. Other times, I’ll pick up a guitar and play a few chords and just come up with something. I find inspiration in a lot of things. I think that I draw a lot of inspiration from real experiences. That’s probably the biggest thing for me. I never really know what to write about, but lyrics come very naturally, and I just let whatever comes out come out.
Can you talk a little bit about your recent singles and your upcoming EP?
Like I said, a lot of my inspiration comes from real experiences that I’ve had over the last two years, especially for this EP. I had a lot of relationships fall through, and I guess there was just a lot going on like mentally and emotionally. I drew from that and created this album, and it’s taken about a year. I’m really in love with it.
What is the inspiration behind the title “for me, or for you”?
The title actually came from an interlude on the album called “for me or for you pt. 1.” The interlude talks about a new beginning, which I thought most resonated with the whole feel of the album, so I decided to use that as the title.
What is your goal moving forward?
I definitely want to do shows, but the thing that I’m focusing on right now is just to keep releasing music. I have a lot of original songs and collaborations that I’m super excited for. I’m focusing on that, and then when live shows come into play, I would definitely be down to do that.
How do you think your school and your music play off each other?
I do online school. I went to public school freshman year, but I decided to seriously start pursuing music, and I thought the only way I could really do that is to teach myself. I think they definitely do conflict with each other. I have a lot of days where I’ll be at the studio for a minimum of 5-6 hours. I’m constantly soaking in music business books and learning about licensing and copyrights, and I just think it’s a much better option because I’m doing music 24/7. I think it’s important to focus on my music and teach myself independently.
Do you have plans for a full-length album in the future?
Yeah, definitely. Right now, I’m working on three more singles that I’m planning to release as a second EP, but I definitely want to have a full-length album. [The second EP] will come out around September or October.
