On Friday, March 20, Executive Director for the Arts at NC State Rich Holly announced in an email that Arts NC State will be canceling events through the summer due to concerns about COVID-19. This follows a March 12 announcement of cancelations for the rest of the semester.
According to Holly, in addition to the earlier cancelations, the following will also be affected:
The Crafts Center will be suspending public access until further notice.
The Department of Music will be canceling any remaining public concerts or recitals through the end of April.
University Theatre will be canceling this summer’s TheatreFEST.
The Gregg Museum of Art & Design will be canceling public access to all galleries until further notice.
According to Holly, anyone who has purchased tickets for a remaining event will be offered a refund. Ticket holders will be refunded automatically or will be contacted by Ticket Central.
In addition to the cancelations, Holly encourages anyone who planned to give on the postponed Day of Giving to donate to the Student Emergency Fund to support students’ “unexpected financial needs related to the COVID-19 epidemic.”
According to Holly, Arts NC State will continue to update its website for information about COVID-19 cancelations.