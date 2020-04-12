As we all try to manage our social distancing, many of us have been spending a lot of time streaming old movies, new movies and some of our favorite movies. We have compiled a list of the new movies that have been released in the last week, as well as movies to look forward to in the upcoming week, on four of the most popular streaming services.
Movies that Have Been Added to Streaming Services in the Past Week:
Netflix:
April 5 - “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (2017) - Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” is a psychological thriller starring Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan. Released by A24 in October 2017, the movie tells the story of a cardiac surgeon who meets a mysterious teenage boy, which happens to correspond to all of his family members becoming sick.
April 10 - “Love Wedding Repeat” (2020) - Directed by Dean Craig, “Love Wedding Repeat” is a rom-com starring Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin, Aisling Bea and Eleanor Tomlinson. The movie tells the story of Jack (Sam Claflin) who must navigate different versions of the same day and deal with his sister’s wedding and the potential romance he may find.
April 10 - “Tigertail” (2020) - Directed by Alan Yang, “Tigertail” is a drama starring Tzi Ma, Christine Ko and Hayden Szeto. The movie is a Netflix Original and tells the story of a man’s journey from Taiwan to America while he reminisces about his childhood love. During all of this, he begins to reconnect with his daughter.
April 11 - “Code 8” (2019) - Directed by Jeff Chan, “Code 8” is a dystopian science fiction thriller starring Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Sung Kang. Based on a 2016 short film of the same name, the movie depicts a future where superhumans are ostracized. One of these superhumans considers using his powers to get money for his sick mother.
Hulu:
April 8 - “Parasite” (2019) - Directed by Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” is a thriller film starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and Choi Woo-shik. Released in May 2019 and winner of the Academy Award for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film, the movie tells the story of a poor family that scams their way into becoming the servants of a rich family. But how far can they take this lie?
April 9 - “Little Joe” (2019) - Directed by Jessica Hausner, “Little Joe” is a drama film starring Emily Beecham, Ben Whishaw and Kerry Fox. Released at Cannes in May of 2019, the movie tells the story of a plant breeder who creates a plant called “Little Joe.” The plant can make its caretakers happy, but it has unforeseen consequences.
Amazon Prime:
April 10 - “Les Misérables” (2019) - Directed by Ladj Ly, “Les Misérables” is a drama film starring Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti and Djebril Zonga. Inspired by the 2005 Parisian riots, the Amazon Original tells the story of Stéphane who moves to a poor French suburb. He joins an anti-crime group who must keep the neighborhood from falling apart after a violent arrest.
HBO Go:
April 11 - “It Chapter 2” (2019) - Directed by Andy Muschietti, “It Chapter 2” is a horror film and a sequel to the 2017 film “It” starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the movie tells the story of the original children returning back to Derry, Maine to face their old enemy, Pennywise, once again.
Movies to Look Forward to in the Upcoming Week:
Netflix:
April 16 - “Despicable Me” (2010) - Directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, “Despicable Me” is an animated comedy film starring Steve Carell. The movie tells the story of a supervillain and his minions who adopt three orphan girls as part of an evil plan. He realizes he genuinely cares about the girls and finds parenting is hard, but worth it.
April 16 - “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) - Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, “Hail, Caesar!” is a comedy film starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Jonah Hill and Scarlett Johansson. The movie tells the story of 1950s Hollywood and a fixer working to discover what happened to a cast member who disappeared.
April 16 - “Jem and the Holograms” (2015) - Directed by Jon Chu, “Jem and the Holograms” is a musical comedy-drama starring Audrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott and Hayley Kiyoko. Based on the 1980s animated TV show “Jem,” the movie tells the story of a teenage songwriter and her sisters and their rise to fame.
April 17 - “Betonrausch” (2020) - Directed by Cüneyt Kaya, “Betonrausch” is a comedy-drama starring Emily Goss, David Kross and Frederick Lau. The movie tells the story of three real estate agents who corruptly gain massive amounts of wealth, but have to deal with the consequences of greed and fraud.
April 17 - “Legado en los huesos” (2019) - Directed by Fernando González Molina, “Legado en los huesos” is a crime thriller starring Marta Etura, Nene and Leonardo Sbaraglia. The movie tells the story of a director who must return to one of her most notorious crimes. This time may be even worse than the last.
April 17 - “La terre et le sang” (2020) - Directed by Julien Leclercq, “La terre et le sang” is an action film starring Sami Bouajila, Eriq Ebouaney and Samy Seghir. The movie tells the story of a sawmill owner, Saïd, who has to deal with a brother who hides drugs in his factory.
April 17 - “Sergio” (2020) - Directed by Greg Barker, “Sergio” is a biographical drama starring Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas and Garret Dillahunt. The movie is based on the life of United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello who was posthumously awarded a United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights.
April 18 - “The Green Hornet” (2011) - Directed by Michel Gondry, “The Green Hornet” is an action comedy film starring Seth Rogan, Jay Chou, Christoph Waltz and Cameron Diaz. The movie is based on the 1930s character of the same name who vows to protect Los Angeles by being a vigilante.
Hulu:
April 14 - “Vault” (2019) - Directed by Tom DeNucci, “Vault” is a crime thriller starring Theo Rossi, Clive Standen and Chazz Palminteri. The movie tells the story of criminals in 1975 who try to commit the largest heist in US history. It is based on the Bonded Vault heist of 1975 in Rhode Island.
April 14 - “Unlocked” (2017) - Directed by Michael Apted, “Unlocked” is an action-mystery starring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom and Toni Collette. The film follows a CIA interrogator who is tricked into putting London at risk of a biological attack.
April 15 - “The Messenger” (2009) - Directed by Oren Moverman, “The Messenger” is a war drama starring Ben Foster, Woody Harrelson, Samantha Morton and Jena Malone. The movie follows an American soldier who has to deal with the moral struggles of being involved with the widow of an officer.
Amazon Prime:
April 16 - “The Lighthouse” (2019) - Directed by Robert Eggers, “The Lighthouse” is a psychological horror starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. The film is loosely based on Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Light-House” and tells the story of two lighthouse keepers in 1890s New England who try to stay sane while living on a remote island.
April 17 - “Selah and the Spades” (2019) - Directed by Tayarisha Poe, “Selah and the Spades” is a drama starring Lovie Simone, Jharrel Jerome and Celeste O’Connor. The movie tells the story of Selah Summers who is the feared and respected leader of The Spades, one of five underground factions of a prestigious boarding school.
HBO Go:
April 17 - “Las Herederas” (2018) - Directed by Marcelo Martinessi, “Las Herederas” is a drama starring Ana Brun, Margarita Irun and Ana Ivanova. The movie tells the story of two wealthy families in Asunción who have to deal with their crumbling financial situation.
April 18 - “Stuber” (2019) - Directed by Michael Dowse, “Stuber” is a buddy cop comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista and Iko Uwais. The movie tells the story of an Uber driver who picks up a cop that is in the process of chasing a killer.