In an email sent out Thursday, March 12, Rich Holly, executive director for the arts at NC State, announced that Arts NC State will be cancelling many of the remaining events for the season in response to the COVID-19 virus.
In the email, Holly said more cancellations may come in the future as patrons are contacted, but there are several cancellations that are confirmed.
NC State LIVE will be cancelling the rest of the events in its spring 2020 season. University Theatre will be cancelling all its productions through the end of the spring semester. The NC State Dance Program will be cancelling the spring concerts by Panoramic Dance Project and State Dance Company.
As of now, University Theatre’s TheatreFEST will still be held in June, but Arts NC State will reconsider as more news comes in over the next few weeks.
The Gregg Museum of Art & Design will be open to the public for normal hours. The staff at the museum will be disinfecting surfaces multiple times throughout the day.
Arts NC State will be providing refunds for anyone holding tickets to cancelled events. The refunds will be automatic, and ticket holders should not contact Ticket Central.
Arts NC State emphasizes, “Your health remains paramount to us, and we will continue to communicate with you as more details become solidified.”