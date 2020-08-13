Virtual Event
Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free
GLBT Symposium is an annual event hosted by the GLBT Center, which gives LGBTQ+ students the opportunity to connect with other students, staff and faculty within their community in a safe space.
Drive-Thru Brewgaloo (21+)
Lincoln Theater
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2-6 p.m.
$4-$65
Brewgaloo 2020 is being held in a drive-thru fashion. Pick up your favorite six pack or purchase a Taste of NC mix pack that has 24 different beers from local breweries.
Virtual Event
Monday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 30
$2-$25
Burning Coal Theatre Company has partnered with other local theatre companies to perform 14 10-minute plays centered around the passing and impact of the 19th Amendment. Each play has been written by some of the biggest female and non-binary names in playwrighting.
Virtual Event
Thursday, Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m.
Free
Technician’s Virtual Open House is an easy way to get involved on campus and work with a fun and supportive team. If you’re interested in writing, editing, photography, videography or design, check us out. We’re happy to answer your questions.