As movie theaters have closed their doors in response to the stay-at-home orders, streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ have stepped up to fill the gap and are now offering free content in addition to earlier movie screenings. This can be a great way to take a break from the stress of transitioning to online classes and can allow students who might not be able to normally afford these services to have access.
Currently, Hulu and Disney+ are expanding content for users who subscribe to their basic services, and Amazon now allows customers to create a free account to access a selection of movies, games and TV shows.
Some movies which were scheduled for theaters are now being released to streaming services early. Movies such as “Trolls World Tour” were originally scheduled to be released simultaneously for home screening and in theaters, but are now being released through Universal Studios.
Additionally, some services including Amazon Prime, Hulu and CBS All Access are offering a free 30-day trial, which anyone can sign up for. However, it’s important to note that signing up for these trials requires putting in your credit card information, and some services will automatically bill your card after a certain date, so it’s important to check the user policies first.
Also, some companies are offering extra deals or bonuses for those who have already purchased a product, including AT&T, which is now offering premium content to basic TV subscribers, and Apple TV, which is offering a free year of streaming service when you buy a qualifying product such as an iPhone or iPad.
Even if you already have streaming services, a fun way to incorporate some social time into your movie night is netflixparty.com, which allows you to sync a show with other users and chat with them while watching.
For those who still want to support local cinemas, some movie theaters are offering “virtual theaters” where patrons can pay for a ticket and watch from their homes.