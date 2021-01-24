Of the numerous publications on campus, Platform is perhaps one of the most unique.
The publication was initially created in 2016 – then named PackFashion. Since its rebranding, the magazine has positioned itself as a voice for artists and creatives at NC State, continuing to report on the latest trends and perspectives in fashion and culture once every semester.
When asked about Platform’s brand, Platform Editor-in-Chief Lily O’Brien, a fourth-year studying fashion and textile design stated, “We aim to be on-trend without being trendy. Most of us are Gen Z students at this point, and because we are a student-run magazine, we want to reflect that. Part of the rebranding process has been finding that aesthetic, you know, so clean, but more colorful.”
O’Brien emphasized the importance of having a conversation with Platform’s readers, stating the editors of the magazine did not want the content to be a one-way street; they wanted to spread and tell stories from members of the community.
To prepare for an upcoming edition of the magazine, editors typically have three big photo shoots and two meetings biweekly, O’Brien said. Additionally, the editors plan launch parties for the magazine’s release.
“For the actual launch of the magazine, fall 2019 was our first semester where we did a launch party, and we had around 200-plus people show up; we hosted this really fun event at Imurj nightclub downtown,” O’Brien said. “We got to partner with some brands like Cotton Inc., and they were there as well, so that was really fun.”
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process was different for spring and fall 2020 including having limited people at the now outdoor photo shoots and halting their in-person production
“We have to be stricter now; we had to take fewer people on the team this year because there just wasn't enough in-person stuff for everyone who applied to be able to do,” O’Brien said. “It's definitely been a challenge figuring out how to navigate within that.”
COVID-19 has even affected the magazine’s distribution process. Similar to other publications around campus, Platform has had to figure out how to distribute a magazine to an empty campus.
“Of course, we used to sell on campus at the end of every semester, after a launch,” O’Brien said. “In spring 2020, and then this past fall so far, we’ve just had digital launches. But it is weird because it used to be very magazine- and physical-product-at-the-end-of-semester-focused, and we kind of have had to transition away from that.”
As a community, Platform is always evolving. Besides its biannual publication, the magazine is continuing to brainstorm new projects, including the magazine’s podcast, aptly named ”The Platform.” With 14 episodes already published since October, the podcast is sure to be a welcome addition to the magazine’s treasure trove of content.
In addition to the podcast, the magazine started publishing articles via its blog this past July, including well-researched profiles and opinion pieces alongside recent developments in pop culture. The articles can be found on the magazine’s website and offer an insightful view into unique topics adjacent to fashion and culture.
According to O’Brien, other future developments for the coming semesters are already in the works.
“This next semester, we're planning to do more content than ever. We're expanding our social media a little bit to do more video content,” O’Brien said. “There'll be more content from community members and visual stuff you can see. There'll be more of that on our website as well. As far as the publication, we are trying to do our biggest publication yet, which, of course, means more photo shoots, more articles, more illustrations, everything kind of bigger and better than last time.”
Ultimately, for O’Brien, Platform is more than a magazine or extracurricular activity. She called her work running it, “one of the most important aspects of my entire college experience.” According to O’Brien, Platform emphasizes the culture of a campus that doesn’t just revolve around grades and academics.
“The biggest thing I've learned is just how important it is to have this space for creation,” O’Brien said. “It’s a creative outlet that goes beyond classes but is elevated to a sense where, like, you can be really proud. It’s kind of made by students for students to just let your creativity run wild, and it feels like I'm producing and helping produce this thing.”
For more information on Platform, visit the publication’s website or Instagram.