Thomas Price House

Robert Thomas, left, via robertthomasforcongress.com. David Price, right, via Wikimedia Commons.

 David Price photo by the United States Congress.

Technician interviewed both candidates running to represent the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic incumbent David Price and Republican Robert Thomas discussed major issues facing students today such as the impacts of COVID-19, student loans and debt, health care, racial equality and justice, and Title IX.