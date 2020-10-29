Click here to view this week's e-Edition
This virtual event hosted by the Women’s Center will discuss the history of the body mass index measurement, the Health At Every Size movement and the representation of body types in popular media. Link: https://rb.gy/is1jrq
The A/V Geeks and the film studies program are joining together to show and discuss three 16 mm films that showcase the Halloween spirit: “Dirt Witch Cleans Up,” “Mrs. Ainsworth” and “The Mannikin.” Link: https://rb.gy/od3fme
Join The Movement Peer Educators’ Instagram Live to learn about “sexual safety” and on- and off-campus resources for survivors of interpersonal violence. Attendees will have the chance to win prizes. Link: https://rb.gy/aq4hkc
Come hang out, destress and not talk about it. The GLBT Center is hosting a destressing event with talking and dancing with only one rule: the election cannot be discussed. Link: https://rb.gy/ateyuz